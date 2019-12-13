City of New Orleans offline after ransomware cyberattack

The City of New Orleans is offline after a cyberattack. That ransomware attack comes just weeks after a similar attack on state government.

The City’s IT department says it first noticed suspicious activity around 5 Friday morning. But Mayor LaToya Cantrell says so far the city is not aware of a ransom being demanded. Cantrell also doesn’t believe any city information has been compromised.

The City’s servers and computers are now powered down but we’re told emergency services have not been impacted. Police and fire personnel are using radios to communicate. The City’s director of Homeland Security, Collin Arnold, says past disasters have prepared New Orleans to operate offline.

“If there is a positive about being a city that has been touched by disasters, you know, and essentially brought down to zero in the past, is that our plans from the public safety perspective reflect the fact that we can operate without internet and without city network,” said Arnold.

The City says because computers are down they’re having to go old school and take care of city business by phone.

For those in New Orleans with a city service that needs to be addressed, the specific agencies can be reached at the telephone numbers below:

311 for issues related to the Department of Safety and Permits

504-658-7130 for building inspections and general questions

504-658-7145 for the electric department

504-658-7153 for the mechanical department

504-658-7170 for ground transportation needs

