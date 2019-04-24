City of Rock Falls offering FIBERNET internet

High-speed internet services are coming to Rock Falls. City officials say the current services don't provide enough options. The internet service “FIBERNET” is now available and some people are using it already.

“I pay about two hundred and some dollars a month for internet and cable television. When it becomes available in my house as mayor, I’ll pay $75 for 250 megabytes and I can eliminate everything else and run everything through that system,” said Mayor Bill Wescott, one of the members behind FIBERNET.

Mayor Bill Wescott like some of the residents in the City of Rock Falls knows just how expensive it can be to have internet services along with other bundles. That’s why he and other city officials are now offering FIBERNET.

“We wanted to make sure that we could offer those to our residents and businesses. Which helps to improve the quality of life here,” said Mayor Wescott.

The internet service that will be month to month will provide free built-in Wi-Fi, fast reliable speed, and no data limits. The city first thought about the idea back in 2014, when they attended a Fiber optic conference in Austin Texas. Mayor Wescott says he felt the current companies in town weren’t offering the option for high-speed internet.

“However, none of them has thus far made a commitment to go to high-speed internet,” said Mayor Wescott.

Some residents like Judith Ervin that are just now hearing about it say they want to give it a try. Wednesday afternoon she and other residents attended an informational session inside the council chambers to learn more.

“Heard from a neighbor, he loves it and I had another person I had talked to and they don't like it. So I am here to find out if I like it,” said Judith Ervin, a community member signed up for FIBERNET.

Mayor Wescott says his hope is to show people that internet services don't have to be pricey. As for Ervin, she’s signed up for FIBERNET and says she knows she will be saving a couple of dollars in her pocket compared to what she’s paying now.

“Moneywise as far as financial I’m paying quite a bit for mine now and I think I could do better,” said Ervin.

An informational kiosk is available at City Hall. The city says they are hopeful more people will continue to sign up.

