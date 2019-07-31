City of Rock Island accepting applications for 2019/20 archery deer hunting season

The City of Rock Island is now accepting applications for the 2019/20 archery deer hunting season.

The city started accepting applications Wednesday, as defined by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Applications can be found at the front desk of the Rock Island Police Department, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office or online at rigov.org.

All potential hunters have to return their completed applications along with their proficiency cards to the Rock Island Police Department by 5 p.m. on August 30 to be considered for a permit.

With city approval, deer hunting will be allowed on a select number of sites.

All approved hunters will also be required to attend a mandatory meeting after all applications are in.

