City of Rock Island announces plans to replace Lincoln Homes

A housing project in the City of Rock Island has outlived its service, and plans were announced Friday on how Lincoln Homes will be replaced.

The complex is located at 9th St. and 5th Ave. and has 37 units in six buildings.

On Friday, city leaders announced it will be torn down and replaced with 46 single family homes and duplexes with all modern amenities. Officials say it was time for the 66-year-old housing complex to go.

"It was built to house families coming back from World War II and it has served many families over the years, but it's tired and ready for something brand new now for our community," said Susan Anderson, the CEO of Community Home Partners in Rock Island.

The people who lived there have already been relocated and demolition is expected this fall, with construction in the spring and completion of the new homes a year and a half later.