City of Rock Island awarded certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting

The City of Rock Island has been awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

Officials say for the 37th consecutive year, the City of Rock Island has received the Government Finance Officer Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for their 2017 fiscal year-end comprehensive annual financial report. The city first received the award in 1981, and according to the report, the city has maintained this high level of distinction every year since.

In a release to the media on Monday, the city said, "This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of

governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment reflects the professionalism and commitment of many individuals, as well as their many hours of hard work. It also reflects a high degree of dedication and leadership on the part of the City Council and Administration."

You can view a copy of the audit along with other financial documents online at City of Rock Island Website

