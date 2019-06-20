City of Rock Island honors renaming of safe haven for homeless women and children

The City of Rock Island honored the renaming of a safe place for homeless women and children with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Formerly known as Saint Joseph the Worker House, the QC Haven of Hope is continuing its mission to be a part of the solution to ending homelessness, just with a new face.

Board and staff members are hoping the name change will bring about awareness to the entire community on what they are all about as an organization.

"This is going to raise a great amount of awareness, which is what has been lacking for the shelter," Executive Director Angie Bloomfield says. "A lot of people did not know we existed, and the previous name was a bit misleading."

To learn more about the organization, or if you're looking to volunteer, you can visit their website here. Or call 309-788-0692 and ask for Angie.

