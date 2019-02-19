City of Rock Island issues Boil Advisory for parts of Rock Island

The City of Rock Island has issued a Boil Order Advisory from 30th to 46th Street between 7th Avenue and the Mississippi River (1st Avenue).

Officials say these areas may have experienced an unexpected drop in system pressure due to a water main repair. As a result city officials are unable to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20psi in the area listed.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice. Pressure to the system should be restored in the next few hours, according to officials.

The boil order advisory is expected to be lifted in 24 hours. This is just a precaution, there are no indications the water is unsafe for consumption.