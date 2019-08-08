City of Rock Island looking for volunteers to help clean up Sunset Park

Cleanup from the Flood of '19 continues this weekend, and the City of Rock Island is looking for volunteers to help clean up Sunset Park.

The city needs help cleaning silt from the playground, cleaning up debris along Lake Potter, painting the picnic shelter and rebuilding boat docks.

Cleanup will be Sunday, August 11. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. and the cleanup will follow until 4 p.m.

Small hand tools and other items will be provided.