City of Rock Island offers grant for small businesses affected by COVID-19; businesses say it's not enough

As we prepare for another month of shelter-in-place recommendations from Illinois Governor Pritzker and President Trump, local businesses are preparing for an even greater loss.

Owner of J. Gotti's, John Gottilla says the past few weeks have been "horrible. Absolutely horrible" because they've lost about 75% of their business.

Downtown Rock Island is nearly empty as residents follow the stay at home order. This is hurting local businesses by reducing the number of customers each day. That's why the City of Rock Island and the Development Association of Rock Island, Inc. (DARI) partnered up to try to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thom says over businesses have applied one week into the grant fund opening. He says this is both good and bad because he knows the grant will help them, but it's unfortunate so many businesses are being affected.

Thoms shares he's seen a lot of change in downtown, with little to no traffic anymore. "People are gonna get by, working through it. People are working hard to try to survive," he shares.

One of the business owners that applied for the emergency grant is John Gottilla, owner of J. Gotti's. The restaurant is completely empty, other than Gottilla and one other staff member preparing to-go orders and listening to Frank Sinatra.

If things don't change soon, Gottilla says his restaurant that's been in Rock Island for nearly 15 years may close.

The emergency grant fund for small businesses offers up to $2,500. But some business owners say that will not be enough: "we appreciate the City of Rock Island and DARI for offering the assistance. But the amount they’re offering is not enough to salvage a business as they're on the brink of closing," explains Gottilla.

Cool Beanz Coffeehouse is also feeling the effects of COVID-19 and has switched to only curb-side delivery and online orders. Annette Zapolis who owns Cool Beanz says no one except for her employees is allowed inside the business for safety reasons. They've also stopped accepting cash.

While Zapolis applied for the grant, she says it won't be enough to break even. " I will probably lose 10 to 20 times what they're offering. So $2,500 is kind of a drop in the bucket for a business of my size. But anything is appreciated," she shares. "Being able to stay afloat is the dream right now and what we’re working on. But I don't know. We’re taking it day by day."

The application for the grant is still open, but it’s first come first serve. You can find it here.

To apply for the grant, the business owner has criteria such as: employing low to moderate-income individuals (an employee earning an annual income of $40,750), having 10 employees or less, having a physical establishment in the city of Rock Island, having experienced a loss in sales due to COVID-19.

Illinois' small business owners can also apply for grants from Illinois' Department of Commerce. Iowa business owners can apply for loans from the Small Business Association.