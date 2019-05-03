City officials hold Friday press conference regarding flood efforts in Davenport

Davenport held a press conference discussing the flooding and what the city is doing to protect its residents and their homes.

Dave Donavan from the City of Davenport said we could expect up to 4 inches more of rain, but the Mississippi river has crested.

He recommends that everyone takes precautions against the water over the next few days because it is possible the water rise within the next week following the storms.

The Davenport Sewage Plant is still functioning and for the moment is considered stable.

Officials are more worried about the duration of the flood and that it's maintained a high level for a significant amount of time, but they'll "continue to fight" and hope the water doesn't go higher.

They will continue to monitor flood barriers and don't believe they'll encounter any problems.

It's urged that one take precautions if they plan on being in contact with the water because it contains microorganisms and is considered dangerous. If it is necessary to enter or walk through the water, remember to use waders and wash hands frequently.