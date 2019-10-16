City officials propose new logo for the city of Davenport

City of Davenport officials are proposing to update the city's logo. A design firm presented the new logo during a presentation to the city at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The new proposed logo shows an image of the Skybridge. The city hired the firm to update the brand which is decades old.

Designers wanted to come up with something that would resonate with the community and offer a sense of pride.

They conducted a survey of 500 people and interviewed elected officials and businesses to come up with the idea at a cost of $40,000.

You can view the presentation slides below.

APP USERS: Click here to view the presentation slides.