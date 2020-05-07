City officials say "a lot of construction" is scheduled along Davenport's riverfront

City officials in Davenport say drivers can expect to see a lot of construction along the city's riverfront this summer.

"Sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water mains, and railroad crossing work is all slated for completion pending cooperation of the Mississippi River and weather," officials said.

The project will start off with Iowa American Water installing a new section of water main on South Marquette. This will be south of River Drive.

Officials say this will close Marquette south of River Drive starting on Friday, May 8 and will last until approximately Sunday, May 22.

Access to Marquette Landing and the Dog Off-Leash Park will be via Gaines, to Beiderbecke, to Marquette.

You can find more information at this link.