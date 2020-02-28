City officials working to retrieve over 6,000 tires from property in Davenport

City officials are working to retrieve between 6,000 and 10,000 tires from a property in Davenport.

In a Facebook post on Friday, officials said Davenport Public Works and Neighborhood Services teamed up to remove the tires from the property. This is located off of Lincoln Avenue.

"The nuisance complaint came from neighbors who contacted the city about tires being dumped on the wooded property," city officials said in the post. "The number of tires is estimated at 6,000 to 10,000. Removing the tires, that started earlier this week, is expected to be a slow process due to the terrain and soft ground."

City officials ask if you see a potential nuisance that you contact Neighborhood Services at Public Works 563-326-7923, make a request through the YourGov website or submit a request on the city's website.