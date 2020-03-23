City playgrounds in Galesburg closed until further notice to prevent spread of COVID-19

All city playgrounds in Galesburg are closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City officials made the announcement on Monday. They said all city playgrounds, including the playground at Lombard Middle School are closed until further notice. This also includes the Connie Nott dog park.

"Please enjoy other spaces in the parks, such as walking trails, which remain open at this time," officials said.

Officials ask that if you're in the park, to remember to follow the social distancing guidelines.