City reacts after former Dixon comptroller seeks compassionate release

Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell, convicted of embezzling nearly $54 million from the city, is asking for a compassionate release from federal prison.

On April 22, she wrote an eight-page letter to Judge Philip G. Reinhard seeking to be released because of concerns of the coronavirus.

"I know at my sentencing, you felt I was not given a death sentence with my projected age at release of 77, but now with my deteriorating health condition and the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel like I have been given a death sentence," Crundwell wrote.

Crundwell wrote, in part, "I am now 67 years old with several health issues including chronic hypertension, high cholesterol, chronic pain from severe scoliosis and a pinched sciatic nerve in lower back causing constant pain and numbness to my toes."

Officials with the city of Dixon are opposed to Crundwell's request, and spoke with TV6 about their thoughts on the matter.

"The city of Dixon stands united against any early release of Rita Crundwell. She needs to serve every day she was given by that federal judge," said Danny Langloss, City Manager for Dixon.

Langloss was Chief of Police in Dixon at the time of Crundwell's arrest.

He said, "the theft was discovered by our city clerk Kathe Swanson. She had requested all of the bank statements from one of the local banks. They sent them over and there was a statement that she'd never seen before. It showed large amounts of money in and large amounts out and so she went to then-Mayor Burke and told him about this and he contacted the FBI immediately. They began an investigation that spanned over about a six month period of time."

Crundwell was taken into custody by the FBI at City Hall in 2012.

In February 2013, she was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months, nearly the 20-year maximum, in federal prison for stealing millions from the city over two decades.

Crundwell was ordered to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The Department of Justice said at the time that Crundwell’s crime "is believed to be the largest theft of public funds in state history."

Crundwell wrote in the letter she is requesting to be released to her brother, Richard Humphrey, and stay in his home outside of city limits. "He lives by himself and would be able to provide transportation for me as well as any other support I might need. I will apply for social security and Medicare."

"The idea that she would even consider moving back and showing her face in Dixon is reprehensible and further demonstrates the sociopath that she is," said Langloss.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed in February 2013, Judge Philip G. Reinhard wrote, "Ms. Crundwell was able to use that position to obtain control of in excess of fifty-three million dollars belonging to the Dixon. Over the period of time that she diverted funds from Dixon, Ms. Crundwell used those funds for her personal expenses and to expand her business relating to the raising, training, and marketing of horses. Ms. Crundwell at the time of her arrest had approximately 400 horses located in various locations in the country."

"Trust can be such a positive thing, but it can be such a dangerous thing," said Langloss. "Rita started the city as an intern from the high school and was with the city for nearly 30 years, the comptroller for over 20. It was devastating for the people that she worked with, for the council, and for the community."

In her letter to Judge Reinhard, Crundwell wrote, "I am going to do everything possible to make up for my mistakes. I have taken responsibility for my actions since the first day."

"She fully confessed. She was caught red handed," Langloss said. "If that's taking accountability, I guess it is. But it goes far beyond that. Taking accountability is serving every day she was sentenced to in Federal prison."

Robert Mullan, a resident of Dixon for over 15 years said, "I think considering she got a low sentence for the crime I think she ought to finish the rest of her sentence out. It was thought to be the highest amount embezzled from a public official in United States history."

Crundwell wrote to the judge her crime does not pose a danger to the community and said she will be very “low-keyed” if she is granted home confinement.

Langloss said, "the effects of what Rita did - the violation of trust and confidence had such a significant impact on our community, on the surrounding area. It's still felt today. We have moved past this. We have become a leader in the region. Dixon is thriving, Dixon is on the move but just the very thought of this even being a possibility really shocks the conscience of our team, our council and this community."

Langloss tells TV6 the city will be writing a letter, formally opposing Crundwell's release.

Crundwell is serving her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pekin, IL. Her release date, according to the Bureau of Prisons, is Oct. 20, 2029.

According to an amended federal statute, a defendant may file a motion with the court for a compassionate release after a “defendant has fully exhausted all administrative rights to appeal a failure of the Bureau of Prisons to bring a motion on the defendant’s behalf or the lapse of 30 days from the receipt of such a request by the warden of the defendant’s facility.”

Crundwell noted in her letter that she had filed a request for compassionate release with the prison warden.

In an order filed April 29, Reinhard wrote the federal defender’s office has been appointed to represent Crundwell in the matter and directed the office to file a supplement to her motion by May 15.

Prosecutors will then have until June 5 to file a response, according to the order.