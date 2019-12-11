City salt truck slides into Lake Michigan in Chicago

A salt truck on a bike path along Lake Shore Drive in Chicago slid into Lake Michigan after hitting a "slick spot of ice" Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A salt truck on a bike path along Lake Shore Drive in Chicago slid into Lake Michigan after hitting a "slick spot of ice" Wednesday morning, authorities said. (CNN)

Chicago police said authorities were called around 7:20 a.m. to North Lake Shore Drive for a vehicle in the waters of Lake Michigan, near Oak Street Beach.

Fire officials said a Chicago Park District truck was salting the bike path when "the vehicle lost control, started sliding on the ice and entered the water."

The two workers inside the vehicle were able to get out before the truck went into the water. One person was transported to a hospital for observation, officials said.

A section of the bike path was shut down after the incident.