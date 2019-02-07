City worker okay after county road truck crashes into ditch in Lee County, Iowa

A county road truck in Lee County, Iowa has gone into a ditch due to slick roads. The driver is okay according to officials.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is reminding residents to thank city workers after all they've done for the community. One driver was near Primrose, north of Donnellson, when he went into a ditch, causing the truck to turn on its side.

Officials say the driver is okay, but warn the roads are dangerous. They urge that residents give crews time to work on the roads before residents venture out if they have to.

"Temps just dropped below 32 so it's all freezing," the post reads.