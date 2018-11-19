Clean up continues from train derailment in Grand Mound, Iowa

Clean up continues from a train derailment in Grand Mound, Iowa that happened more than a week ago. A spokesperson for the Union Pacific Railroad says on Nov. 9, 2018, 15 cars derailed from a 95 car train. It was traveling from North Platte, Nebraska to Proviso at the time.

The railroad says no one was hurt and there were no hazardous materials on board; however, crews are still working to clear materials that were spilled in the incident including soda ash, magnesium chloride, and sodium borate.

All the materials have been contained to the Union Pacific property and clean up is expected to take at least a month.

