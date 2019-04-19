Clerk assaulted at East Moline Git n' Go

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for two suspects wanted in relation to an assault at an East Moline Git N Go.

Police tell TV6 two females suspects were involved. One suspect got upset and threw a credit card scanner at the clerk, hitting her in the arm, leaving a mark. The other female was with the suspect.

They left the gas station in a gold four-door with Iowa plates. If you know who they are call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.