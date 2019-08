Cleveland Road in the City of Colona will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday, August 14 through Friday, August 16 for railway maintenance.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say the closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their crossing between Ill. Route 84 and I-80.

A detour will be in place.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips to this area, or find an alternate route.