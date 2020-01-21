Climate change, gun violence and cybersecurity on the agenda for annual Conference of Mayors

Mayors from around the country are descending on Washington this week for the annual Conference of Mayors. The conference has a packed schedule addressing community issues.

The annual Conference of Mayors meeting will take place Wednesday through Friday at the Capital Hilton. (Source: Gray DC)

Over 250 mayors are slated to visit the Capital Hilton for the three day gathering. The motto of their annual conference is “A call to action.”

The focus of that action is infrastructure, innovation, and inclusion according to Conference of Mayors President Bryan Barnett from Rochester Hills, MI.

“It is the place to be if you want to get with your peers and understand what solutions are working, maybe some things that aren’t,” said Barnett.

Barnett is leading the mayors from 46 states this week as they attend a variety of panels on climate change, gun violence, youth engagement, cybersecurity and much more. He says the conference gives mayors a chance to steal ideas from each other and bring them to their own communities. In an election year, he says he is also looking to Congressional and presidential candidates to help local leaders enact policies to help improve cities nationwide.

“Ultimately we want to just show that mayors have solutions, that mayors want to work together, and that we want to find a better federal partner here in Washington than we’ve had in the past,” said Barnett.

The conference goes from Wednesday through Friday and ends at the White House. President Donald Trump is inviting mayors to discuss transforming America’s communities.

