Clinical trial helping coal valley man with stage four brain cancer

A Coal Valley man is hoping cutting edge medical technology will help save his life. He’s one of 39 people going through a clinical trial that in his case relates to stage four brain cancer.

Dale Langel and his wife love to bike. The couple has two children. Through the 34 years together. They have enjoyed new journeys like becoming grandparents and also enduring the hard times.

“Told me it was Glioblastoma and it was stage four,” said Dale.

Stage four brain cancer was something he and his wife Lori never saw coming on Dale’s 59th birthday.

“It was very scary, it was a lot of decisions to make at a very short time,” said Lori Langel.

Dale went through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation at a hospital in Iowa City. He even tried an experimental trial, but after that stopped working, he came to Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. Every two weeks, he drives three hours to Chicago to participate in a clinical trial, which includes surgically inserting a virus inside his tumor in order to help shrink it.

“Tumor is down to about an eighth of an inch, it's very small now,” said Dale.

The outcome of the experimental trial that’s not Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved is still unknown, but doctors like what they are seeing.

“I’m sure what we have done and what Dale has participated in will be part of our knowledge base, that will define the next standard of care in the years to come,” said Dr. Roger Stupp.

Internationally recognized neuro-oncologist Dr. Roger Stupp, who developed the protocol that Senator John McCain followed for his brain cancer treatment; along with neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Sonabend are the master minds behind the clinical trial.

“I don't really pay attention to how long they say I have to live because I don't think about that,” said Dale. Two years is quite a while and I feel it's going and going,”

A cure that will hopefully be found through this trail and with dale keeping active.

“That's the way you want when you take care of patients, that there is also quality of life not only quantity of life,” said Dr.Stupp.

A quality of life that Dale and his wife Lori are looking forward to for their anniversary.

“That's the only thing I look forward to is my 35th year. I know we are going to get there,” said Dale.

So, while viruses normally make us sick. In Dale's case, one might make him better. Dale also says it's ironic that he once built experimental machinery for work. Now he's taking part in an experimental clinical trial for brain cancer patients. He says he essentially traded one experiment for another.

Dr. Stupp says better diagnostics and aging population are factors that somewhat more people are being diagnosed with Glioblastoma that may previously have gone unrecognized/undiagnosed.

