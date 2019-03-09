Clinton Bowling Royalty Dorothy Goers bowls in her 60th tournament

It's been sixty years of strikes and spares for Dorothy Goers and the Iowa State Women's Bowling Tournament is back in Clinton. It's only the second time the state tournament has been the area since it first made its debut in Clinton in the 1950s. And that's when Dorothy Goers first got bit by the bowling bug.

"When I was a senior in high-school they had a tournament that came to Clinton and then they came and asked all the girls to come down and bowl in a team and that's how I got started, my first game was '52," Goer said with a laugh.

But if you haven't tried bowling, Goers says

"oh they are missing out, oh they are missing so much fun." She says bowling is more about community than it is about competition. And that what she loves most is "probably all the people, coming down and seeing all the people. It doesn't matter if you're a good bowler or not."

Dorothy says when she first started bowling "in the fifties and sixties there was more people bowling then there are now and it was really nice. We always went to states and we always went to state and we always went to the national tournament," says Goers.

"we had state and nationals to go to and that's all now they have a lot more tournaments to go to," she added.

Dorothy says she loves seeing the younger generation enthusiastic about bowling. So what does it take to be a good bowler?

"My coach told me once if you pick up your spares the strikes will come, so I always try and get my spares," Dorothy Goers. And if you ever catch Dorothy bowling, you'll see she gets her spares and her strikes.

