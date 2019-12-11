Clinton-Camanche alternative school helping students get back on track

Clinton High School sophomore Ryan Grant is beginning to enjoy math. Being in a big classroom was never something he liked and that's why he started skipping school.

“They let me work on one class at a time. So I can just get the whole thing done in one go. Instead of working at all five at once,” said Grant.

It’s the one-on-one interaction with teachers that's made a difference for him and others.

“I’ve always needed like more one on one. Like regular schools never gave me that opportunity, but this program has,” said Macajah House, Clinton High School junior.

The new alternative high school in Clinton is meant to do just that, be different from a traditional school. From offering flexible seating to working one-on-one with students to meet them where they are at.

“Every week, we have more kids completing classes and earning more credits,” said Jill Wright, Clinton High School teacher.

There are 42 students enrolled from Clinton and Camanche High School. The classes are offered at the Gateway Area Community Center located on South Bluff Boulevard. Students are able to participate in after school activities like boxing or enjoy each other's company through gaming.

“We've actually re-enrolled from a drop out status. They had dropped out previously. So this gives them a new environment, a new kind of a fresh start,” said Wright.

A fresh start that will hopefully continue past these hallways.

“It feels good knowing I am going to get my diploma. I mean, I don't know, how long it's going to take. It’s nice to know that I have at least tried to fix it,” said Grant.

Clinton school officials say teaming up with neighboring district Camanche brings a lot of benefits. The two districts are sharing the funds to lease the community center.