Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office investigates attempted abduction of NE Community School District student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted abduction after a teenager said two men attempted to “assault and possibly kidnap” them, according to a post by the Northeast Community School District.

In a message sent to parents, the district said a male student stopped to help a vehicle with two men after observing the vehicle with its hazards on on a gravel road near Hwy 136 Sunday. The teenager was able to escape and call the police. Superintendent Neil Gray said the student is okay.

The message reported the driver as a larger man with a beard. A smaller man in the vehicle had a half-sleeve tattoo. They were driving a silver or gray, older model Chevy Impala with some rust.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

