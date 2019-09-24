Clinton County Sheriff's Office: Man robbed store at gunpoint; took money and JUUL kit

Law enforcement is asking for help from the community after a report of an armed robbery that happened in Clinton County over the weekend.

Officials say on Sunday, Sept. 22, just before 8 p.m., the Tri Stop convenience store in Lost Nation was robbed at gunpoint.

Clinton County Sheriff's officials say they were dispatched to the store where the clerk reported the young man entered the store wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and latex gloves. Officials say he displayed a gun and demanded the clerk to empty the money from the register and into the bag. He also told the clerk to include JUUL starter kits and pods according to officials. He then left the store on foot.

Deputies were assisted by troopers from Iowa State Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at 563-242-6595.