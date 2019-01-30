Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery

Officials are investigating after an armed robbery in Clinton County.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29 shortly after 8 p.m., deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office were called to Diva and Tei Cias and Food, LLC, a convenience store on Highway 30 in Grand Mound, Iowa. Officials say they were called for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Officers were told that a person entered the business and then threatened the worker with a gun. The suspect then demanded money from the cash register. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash according to officials.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office or Clinton County Crimestoppers at 563-242-6595 or toll free 888-883-8015.

Deputies were assisted by the DeWitt Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officer.