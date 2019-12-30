Clinton County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are warning residents after two different individuals told officials about a phone scam that occurred over the weekend.

One told officials they received a call from someone claiming to be Deputy Morales with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. Officials say they do not have a Deputy Morales working for the agency.

Both people were told there was a warrant out for their arrest and when both people realized it was a scam they hung up on the caller.

Clinton County officials say they do not conduct business in this manner.

If you receive a call from a person claiming to be with the sheriff's department requesting you to pay them over the phone to take care of a warrant for your arrest with a credit card, it's a scam.

If anyone did provide any financial information to this scammer, contact your credit card company. You can contact your financial institution if you used your debit card and file a fraud complaint.