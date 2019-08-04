Clinton County native's life on the road with the Budweiser Clydesdales

The Budweiser Clydesdales team that spent the week at the Mississippi Valley Fair has ties to Clinton County.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are an American tradition dating back to the 1930s.

Doug Bousselot, the Supervisor for the West Coast Hitch of the Budweiser Clydesdales, grew up in Calamus, Iowa. But these days, he doesn't get home much.

"An average year for us is about 330, 340 days on the road," Bousselot said.

The Budweiser Clydesdales crew is made up of people from all over the country. It's a seven-person crew, with ten Clydesdales and two Dalmatians. Eight Clydesdales will perform at a time, giving two of the horses a day of rest.

Bousselot said his passion for horses started when he was young.

"Well I had some neighbors who got me started in horses and I really liked it. And I thought, hey this will be something cool to do for about five years and I really liked it. So, I've stuck around for a while," he said.

Even after 31 years of traveling the country, that passion remains just as strong.

"They became family. Just one thing led to another. Timeflies when you're having fun," Bousselot said.

Caring for ten horses while on the road is a busy job.

"[We] normally come in, feed, clean their stalls. Re-bed them. Take them out for an hour worth of exercise. Then we come in and wash their legs. And then vacuum and groom," Bousselot said.

The crew spends about 70 hours a week together and, according to Bousselot, they are like family. They are all working to carry on an American tradition.

"We have a lot of grandparents here with their grandkids and they remember when they were little kids seeing the horses. And so they bring the grandkids by and it's something they can share together," he said.

Bousselot said he plans to keep traveling with the Clydesdales for as many years as possible, and for as long as his body holds up.

There are three different teams traveling the country. Next, the West Coast Hitch heads to Des Moines, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

When the West Coast Hitch is not on the road, the Clydesdales call Fort Collins, Colorado home. The horses are switched out three to four times a year to give them a break.

The Clydesdales were first introduced IN 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.