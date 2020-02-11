Clinton County reports 911 outage for cellphone users

A wireless 911 outage has been reported out of Clinton County.

Officials with the Clinton County Communications page announced that if you call 911 on your cell phone it's being redirected to Jackson County.

"If you call 911 from your cell phone please be sure to give your location including the city you are in as the person answering may not be familiar with your area," the Facebook post read. "As of this time the state cannot give us an ETA as to when this circuit will be repaired."

Officials say landline 911 calls are not affected by the outage.