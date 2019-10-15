Clinton Fire Department gets a $25,000 grant

Clinton Fire Department selected for a $25,000 grant from Google Nest and the Leary Firefighter Foundation.

"Oh! very very appreciative. technology is always changing always improving and it's hard to keep up with so this certainly helps us in order to achieve the goals that we have," said Fire Chief Mark Brown.

Goals to keep the firefighters and the community safe.

"We didn't apply for it we were selected, having to do with the uh incident that we had in January, they chose us out of a number of people..." said Brown.

An incident back in January that left them to lose one of their firefighters.. Lieutenant Eric Hosette.

Adam Cain survived.

"....not only the fire department did lose a brother but Kelly and Naddy lost a husband and dad and the city of Clinton lost a hero really," said Cain.

Now they get to increase technology for faster communication and safety.

"I think any information that you have will help in...again... if we do a pre fire plan and we have that information more knowledge prior to an incident will make it safer for firefighters."

One of the items they are putting their money towards is the Google Pixle Book a tablet that will help them with communication during an emergency.

"We will enter the building construction type the occupancy of the building any special hazards to firefighters if there's a fire in that building we put that into software and if there is an accident we will bring that up and bring it up to firefighters before putting them at risk. "

Leaving the whole team grateful.

"We just really want to thank the Leary foundation and good nest for selecting Clinton fire department for the technology upgrade."

