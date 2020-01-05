Clinton Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter one year later

It has been one year since Clinton firefighter Lieutenant Eric Hosette died in the line of duty.

Hosette was fighting a grain bin fire at ADM when an explosion erupted. He and fellow firefighter Adam Cain were on top of a silo when it happened.

On Sunday, the Clinton Fire Department got together with Hosette’s family to remember what happened one year ago.

“It was just a bunch of really close family members reliving a tragic day,” said Nick Carlson, Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief. “Being around everyone certainly helped us get through it.”

Carlson worked with Hosette on the department.

“It’s an eye-opening experience to remember how dangerous the job is,” Carlson said. “That week will never be forgotten. We all really appreciate how supportive the community has been through all of this.”

Over the past year, the department replaced the truck damaged from the fire with a new one.

“Remembering Eric wasn’t enough,” Carlson said. “He loved trucks so we wanted a truck named after him. It’s called the Hoss because that is Eric Hosette’s nickname. It’s named 190 because that is his employee number.”

Carlson said the department has also worked to make sure a tragic incident like Hosette’s never happens again.

“We started working with ADM personally hand-in-hand to better mitigate any incident that happens there in the future,” he said.

The department plans on putting up a memorial for the fallen firefighter. Carlson said it will be somewhere in the city where people can go to it, grieve and remember Hosette.