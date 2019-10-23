Clinton Fire Department welcomes new fire truck named after fallen firefighter

The Clinton Fire Department held a welcome ceremony for a new ladder truck on Wednesday.

The Clinton Fire Department named its new fire truck the "Hoss" after Eric Hosette who was killed responding to a fire in January. (KWQC)

It is dedicated to their firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice this year.

Lt. Eric Hosette was killed January 5th after responding to a fire followed by an explosion at a grain processing facility in Clinton.

The department held the ceremony in honor of Hosette, who they called “Hoss.”

Hoss is the name of the new fire truck. Firefighters told TV6 this is the first truck they’ve named after one of their own.

The truck is also numbered 190, which was Hosette’s badge number.

Hundreds of Clinton residents came to the ceremony to see the new truck and honor Hosette.

Joel Atkinson, Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief, said he was overwhelmed by the support of the community who came to see it.

“We dedicated our new ladder truck to Lt. Eric Hosette who had a love for mechanics and building fire trucks,” said Atkinson. “He helped us with two other trucks prior to this truck. So we wanted to honor him in this way.”

Lt. Hosette’s family was there to help welcome the new fire truck home.

Atkinson said them being there tied everything Hosette loved together.

“It’s really emotional for me to just watch them,” said Atkinson. “I'm glad we did it. It kind of helps them to get some closure and know that Eric will be remembered for a long time.”