Clinton Fire Dept. dedicates new ladder truck with ceremony & dedication

The Clinton Fire Department is bringing in a new ladder truck on October 23rd and it’s dedicated to a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his community earlier this year. Lt. Eric Hosette was killed January 5th after responding to a fire followed by an explosion at a grain processing facility in Clinton and today, his legacy will be honored once again.

The Clinton Fire Department is putting the new truck into service with a celebration, and dedication to Lt. Eric Hosette. A memorial painting on the bucket of the truck will be revealed during the ceremony followed by a blessing and washing down with water from the old ladder truck. The new truck will then be pushed into the station by everyone at the ceremony and the invite is open to the public.

They ask that guests park in the lot next to Clinton Park.

When: October 23rd, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Central Fire Station, 344 3rd Ave S, Clinton, IA 52732

