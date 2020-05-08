Clinton Goodwill employees explain how people will donate, shop differently

Goodwill officials have announced they will be reopening eleven Iowa stores in phases next week.

The Goodwill in Clinton was one of the first stores in Iowa to open on May 1st. (KWQC)

Those locations include: three Cedar Rapids stores, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, Washington, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Davenport and Burlington.

Starting on Monday, May 11th people will be able to drop off donations at the eleven new locations opening up. However, people cannot shop at those locations until Friday, May 15th.

The Goodwill in Clinton, however, has already been back in business. It was one of the first trial stores to open on May 1st.

“We’re fairly busy at this location so we were a good trial store to see how we were going to do,” said Ashley Whalen, Clinton Goodwill Store Manager.

“All of our customers at this time are required to wear masks,” she said. “Once they come in we are offering them a cart or basket. Those carts and baskets have been sanitized after each use.”

There are also social distancing tape markings where people should stand in line while they wait to checkout. Cashiers and customers will have sneeze guards in between them at the register as well.

Also, Goodwill employees won’t go through the donations until 72 hours after they are dropped off. This is an extra safety precaution for employees who are handling the donations in the backroom.

“All of these donations that come in it will be nice to give them back out to the community to people who need them,” said Windy Kremer, Clinton Goodwill Retail Specialist.

“A lot of people don’t have jobs,” said Lori Springer, a Goodwill donor. “They don’t have money. They don’t even have money for food.”

Donations are piling quickly with many people having extra time on their hands to go through their stuff. Goodwill employees in Clinton said they are ready to take on the task,

“The masks and the gloves they make me feel secure,” Kremer said. “We’re encouraging our customers to do the same so we’re protecting each other.”

“I think we learned a lot this first week,” Whalen said. “We are able to help out our other stores that are getting ready to open.”

Below are other additional safety measures shoppers will notice when the other Goodwill stores reopen.

- Limits will be placed on the number of shoppers allowed in at a time.

- Dressing rooms will be closed.

- Drinking fountains will be turned off.

- Cleaning and disinfecting public and employee areas will take place regularly throughout the day.