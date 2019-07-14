Clinton, Iowa police ask for help finding missing teen with serious health condition

The Clinton, Iowa Police Department is asking for the public’s health finding a missing teenager.

Zavius Washington, 15, was last seen Saturday night. Police say Washington has a serious health condition that requires medication. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, gray t-shirt and black Adidas shoes. He is 5’7’’ and 150 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe he may be in the Dewitt area.

If you have any information about where Washington may be, you’re asked to call Clinton Police at 563-243-1458 or 911.

