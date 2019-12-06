Clinton K9, Roman, receives body armor donation

Clinton Police Department's very own Roman, the K9, received a donation of body armor.

Roman and the department received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The donation to provide one protective vest for law enforcement K9's is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283.

"Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States," Police posted to Facebook. "The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars."