Clinton K9 officer to receive body armor donation

A K9 officer with the Clinton Police Department will receive new body armor, thanks to a donation from a non-profit group.

K9 Roman will receive a bullet and stab protective vest in the next eight to ten weeks.

Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is providing the vest and dedicating it to a fallen officer. It will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Officer Collin Rose EOW 11/23/2016."

Rose was a police officer with the Wayne State University Police Department who worked with police dogs and was shot to death in Detroit, Michigan.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Minn. Its mission is to provide life-saving armor to dogs who work with law enforcement and first responders throughout the United States.

Since the non-profit was established in 2009, it has provided more than 3,500 custom-made protective vests to four-legged officers in all 50 states.

All dogs actively employed with law enforcement or related agencies in the U.S. who are certified and at least 20 months of age are eligible. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are also eligible.

