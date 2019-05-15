Clinton LumberKings to honor firefighters Hosette and Cain on Saturday

The Clinton LumberKings will honor fallen firefighter Eric Hosette and injured firefighter Adam Cain on Saturday.

The LumberKings will be back home following their longest road trip of the season to host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for the first time in 2019.

The homestand will feature Hometown Heroes night on Saturday. The LumberKings will take the field in Clinton Fire Department themed uniforms to honor the two firefighters. Afterwards, there will be a jersey auction, with the proceeds going to the Hosette family, the Cain family and the Clinton Fire Department.

The homestand with the Kernels will run from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday through Saturday, each game will begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Sunday's game begins at 2 p.m., with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. There will be activities for kids, including free face painting, balloon artists and post-game, kids can run the bases. Miss Clinton County will be there as part of Princess Day.