Clinton Lumberkings Celebrate 4th with Fireworks

While several cities have cancelled their public fireworks displays, the Clinton Lumberkings just announced a two-day event to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

Activities on July 3rd include the LumberKings' annual Bowman, Pickney and Evans Concert and the Clinton Rod Club Car Show. The Car Show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with cars on display adjacent to NelsonCorp Field on 6th Avenue North. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the live music starting at 7:30.

As part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. Admission to the concert is $5 and admission to the car show is free.

On the Fourth of July, there will be activities for the entire family. From 6 to 9 p.m. there will be balloon artists, games and arm and shoulder painting prior to the fireworks show. For guest over 18, there will be axe throwing available. The fireworks will be shot off directly behind the center field fence at NelsonCorp Field at approximately 9:15 pm. Food and drink specials will be available all night long.

For more ticket prices and advanced purchase contact the Lumberkings at (563) 242-0727 or go to lumberkings.com.