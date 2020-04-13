Clinton Lumberkings to serve ballpark food

It was supposed to be the team's home-opener. Instead, the Clinton Lumberkings will be serving ballpark food for pick-up. The home-opener was scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020, but has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

On that day, from noon to 6:00 p.m., the minor league baseball team will be cooking some of the items on its ballpark menu including brats, burgers and hot dogs. Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727. Payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com.

Just pull up to Nelson Field and orders will be delivered to your car door.

