Clinton MTA hours reduced

The Municipal Transit Administration (MTA) in Clinton is reducing hours starting Thursday to help ensure the safety of its employees and riders during the coronavirus pandemic, the city said in a media release.

“The MTA highly recommends the public to stay at home and not take unnecessary trips,” according to the release. “Passenger should only take necessary trips for food and/or medical needs.”

The route schedule reductions will remain in effect until further notice.

If a passenger has an essential need for transportation outside of the reduced service hours, call 563-242-3721. MTA will make every attempt to accommodate the need, according to the release.

Passengers with smartphones are able to see the locations of the fixed bus

routes by saving the link “Live Map” Where’s my bus? from the

MTA website.

The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Main Avenue will operate at 6, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30a.m. then will stop until resuming at 2:30, 3:30, and 4:30, and 5:00 p.m. if needed.

• Camanche Avenue will operate at 7:00, 8:00, and 9:00 a.m., then stop until resuming at 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

• Branch Line will operate at 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

• Hill Line will not operate.

• 13th Avenue North will not operate.

• Lincoln Way Shuttle will not operate.

Additionally, requests will be taken from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate a pickup at a location on a normally operated route, according to the release.

Saturday fixed-route bus service will be on request only and only for necessity trips (work, food, medical). Call 563-242-3721 to request a ride.

