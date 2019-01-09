Clinton Mayor asks for flags in city to be at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

To honor the life and loss of Firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, the mayor of Clinton has asked all flags in the city to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, January 12th.

Hosette was fighting a fire at the ADM plant on Saturday, January 5th when an explosion took place. Hosette and fellow firefighter Adam Cain were on top of a silo when the blast occurred.

Hosette died, while Cain was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals where he is getting treatment.

Hosette's visitation is Friday, January 11th At Zion Lutheran Church from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and his private funeral will be on Saturday, January 12th. There is a public memorial taking place at 11:30 a.m following the funeral at Riverview Park in Clinton.