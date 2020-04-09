Clinton Police Captain, his wife, their 3 sons survive COVID-19

A 53-year-old from the Clinton Police Department is opening up about surviving COVID-19 with his family.

Joe Raaymakers, his wife Sarah and their three sons survived COVID-19.

Captain Joe Raaymakers showed symptoms first before his wife Sarah Raaymakers, 53, and their three sons who are all in their 20s.

As soon as Joe had symptoms, he notified the police department and stayed home from work. He was one of the first residents to be diagnosed in Clinton County.

“It was about nine days of illness of what I thought was the flu before the positive result came back,” Raaymakers said.

He said he isn’t sure how he got the virus considering that he never left Clinton recently and only left the house to pick up carryout.

“It was far worse when my wife got it a few days later. She was taking care of me. Because of our age it hit her harder than the boys. There was a lot of guilt for me. Not only was she taking care of me, she is also sick.”

Raaymakers said the symptoms he felt were scary.

“The shortness of breath -- even just sitting up in bed watching television -- I would have to catch my breath,” he said.

Thankfully, no one else at the Clinton Police Department has tested positive.

“The fire department came in and cleaned the department with the spots that I’ve been at,” Raaymakers said. “We just considered from the very beginning that I had it and did a separation from the rest of the department.”

The police officers continue to take precautions by wearing masks while in public.

Raaymakers told TV6 on Thursday he is still working from home.

He and his family are all now survivors of COVID-19 and are feeling better now.

“Thinking back I could have done better had I known what we know now,” Raaymakers said. “We really could’ve sealed off the bedroom and done a better job.”

Having all his sons home from college and fighting the virus as a family has made them closer.

“There are no more high fives or hugs but there is always a laugh,” Raaymakers said. “Thankfully my family is all healthy. But if you have the elderly with you or your parents it’s just not worth getting out there and passing it on to them.”

Raaymakers advised everyone to play it safe in a video he shared about his experience on the Clinton Police Department Facebook page.

“It’s as bad as you see on the news and I want to put a face to that so you can see that an everyday guy got it,” Raaymakers said in the video. “ It was devastating.”

As of Thursday there were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County.