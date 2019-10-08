Clinton School District taking proactive measures to keep football games safe and fun

New changes are taking effect at football games according to the Clinton Community School District. Officials tell TV6 this comes after last week's game where they had some issues with crowd control.

While no altercation took place, officials say they want to be proactive after students at the game were disrespectful towards administration and law enforcement.

You can read the full announcement below.

"It is our wish to provide our parents, students and community a family oriented, positive atmosphere for any sporting event, including our home football games. After the events of our last home football game, Clinton Administration and the Clinton Police Department came together with a plan to enhance the overall game atmosphere for all stakeholders. The plan includes ideas and thoughts from caregivers, students and faculty. Please take note of the following changes:

• All students will be required to have a current ID to enter.

• One gate will be open on 8th Ave on the home side (instead of two). This will help ticket takers being able to focus on the ID’s of students.

• Middle school students will be required to purchase tickets for the game at the middle school prior to the game. Middle school students who do not purchase a ticket ahead of time will only be admitted with a paid adult.

• Non-CCSD students will not be permitted to sit in either the middle or high school student sections.

• The middle school section will be placed by the first ramp coming in. (A return to their location from previous years.)

• A reduction of the square footage in the area around the concession stands to limit loitering.

• Limited access behind the home side football stands, as access will be blocked off past the two ramps on each side of the stands.

• Two police officers will be stationed at each gate on the home side, with a police officer in the stands by each ramp.

• Two police officers will patrol the alleyway behind the stands as well as 8th Avenue South.

• Improved lighting by the main gate and alleyway behind the home football stands.

• All persons who leave the stadium, will not be permitted to return. This does include pass holders.

It is our wish that these changes will meet the needs of everyone for our two remaining football games against North Scott on October 11th and October 18th against Central-DeWitt. We want the focus of our fans to be on the field, cheering on our cheerleaders, band members and football players. Hope to see you soon!"