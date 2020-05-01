Clinton and Jackson Co. optimistic as businesses partially reopen

Starting Friday, May 1st, businesses like fitness centers and restaurants will be allowed to open in a limited capacity for 77 counties in Iowa. TV6 spoke with a restaurant in Maquoketa and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company about the new openings and how they’re doing.

In Jackson county, a couple and a family of four sit on opposite sides of City Limits Family Restaurant in Maquoketa. For the first time in more than a month, customers were allowed to come in, sit down, and get served hot meals. The diner depends on this experience.

“Family restaurants, they're diners they have to eat here, you know? To-go’s, it’s pretty much 10% [of what] you make. It’s been very tough but hopefully we’ll go through and make it,” Tanya Estrefi said.

Estrefi and her husband have owned the family restaurant for 15 years. Now, they're back to regular business with some restrictions. They’re following many of the state’s guidelines, including limiting the dining area to 60 people which is half of their capacity.

The initial news of restaurant closures left servers like Maquoketa native, Barb Meyer, with many questions.

“It was very emotional because we survive on our tips so you know it’s like what’s gonna happen next? Are we gonna have a job? Are we going to do to-go’s? Are we going to be able to be open,” Meyer said.

During the dine-in closures, servers like Meyers helped the restaurant with to-go orders.

Even with the financial hit, Estrefi says although things will take time, she’s optimistic about the future.

“It’s going to start getting a little bit better but it’s going to take time for it to get better. I’d give them three to four months for people to be more comfortable to go out to normal,” Estrefi said.

In Clinton county, the City of DeWitt had a similar outlook.

“There’s a little bit of ‘Oh no what am I going to do but most of them are being very optimistic and how can we help one another to get through this time," Angela Rheingans said, the Executive Director of DeWitt Chamber and Development Company.

The city made signs for businesses to let people know that they are open. Rheingans said it all about choice.

“We just want people to know that they’re safe to come in here. We are doing our best to keep everything through the guidelines keep everybody safe because we want everybody safe,” Rheigans said. “I don’t think it’s going to be an immediate like we’re right back to where we were March 1 but slowly but surely we will get there.”

Back in Maquoketa, Estrefi is thankful to the community.

“I love the people [and] the community here; they're very supportive. Very nice people,” Estrefi said.

