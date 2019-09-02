Clinton children’s museum in need of LED lights to offset high utility bills

The community of Clinton is coming together to help a building that's been instrumental to children. The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center is facing high utility bills that it's struggling to pay.

The museum on 332 8th Avenue South has been in the community for 22 years and was named after a Clinton native, who was a famous clown/national celebrity from 1920-1960.

Amanda Hernandez and her children love to come and play chess at the center. She's had a membership at the museum for two years.

“I don't let them bring their electronics when they come. They can just be kids and they're not watching TV, they're running around,” said Hernandez, a member at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.

The 17,000 square foot building is run by one full-time employee, three part-timers, and dozens of volunteers. They are now faced with high utility bills that could make maintaining the facility difficult.

“This winter we experienced record-breaking utility bills,” said Sarah Lind, Executive Director, Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.

The building the museum is in now used to be a grocery store and uses fluorescent lights. Even though some of the bulbs go out. It’s still using electricity.

“It has one light switch. Every light in the whole room in this whole area including our work stations, including our office areas, all come on at the same time,” said Lind.

The Discovery Center has 350 light fixtures, each with four fluorescent bulbs. Sarah Lind, Executive Director of Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center says getting LED lights would help.

“That should save us 60 percent on our lighting and utility bills alone,” said Lind.

Volunteers from other organizations are also stepping in. David and Barb Frantz have volunteered at the museum for a while. The couple has offered to help run fundraisers for the museum.

“It's very important because they aren't any places for little children especially to come and play in a safe environment,” said Barb Frantz, volunteer.

Lind says they are not sure how much it will cost to get LED lights. A recent grant from the Clinton County Development Association will help a consultant look at the building to determine what is feasible.

The museum is holding two important events this month in an effort to raise money.

Friday, September 13, is the Fill the Clown Shoe Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. sponsored by local radio stations MaC 94.7FM/KCLN AM 1390. You can drive through the center’s parking lot and make donations.

Thursday, September 19, is a Dinner Dance event from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Vista Grande 2141 16th Street Northwest, Clinton. Coupe DeVille will play. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. For more information contact the Children’s Discovery Center 563-243-3600.

