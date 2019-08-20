Clinton city administrator to submit recommendations for fire chief, assistant fire chief

Clinton's city administrator is submitting his recommendations for fire chief and assistant fire chief next week.

City Administrator Matt Brooke is recommending Battalion Fire Chief Joel Atkinson to serve as the next fire chief for the city. Atkinson has 30 years of experience with the Clinton Fire Department and has served as battalion chief since 2008.

Atkinson would be Clinton's 11th fire chief and would replace Chief Mike Brown on or around November 25, 2019. Chief Brown will be retiring after 32 years of service with the Clinton Fire Department.

City Administrator Brooke will also be recommending Battalion Fire Chief Jeff Chapman to serve as assistant fire chief for the City of Clinton. Chapman has 24 years of experience with the department and has served as battalion chief since 2012.

Chapman would also start on or around November 25, 2019.

The Clinton City Council will consider both recommendations at their meeting on August 27.