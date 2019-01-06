Clinton community turns red in honor of the late Lt. Eric Hosette

The Clinton community and areas surrounding are honoring the late Lt. Eric Hosette by painting the town red.

The idea sparked on social media and quickly took off. Homes throughout the community used red lights inside and outside their home to honor the fallen firefighter.

Many members of the community bought their red light bulbs at the O'Donnell Ace Hardware store. The store sold over 400 light bulbs at store cost, not making any profit. Community members waited in line to buy their light bulbs, an emotional sight for the store manager, "We had family members, we had his aunts, uncles in here, close friends. We have an employee who's friends with the other gentleman in Iowa City still. It's just heartwarming to see everything and tears for the people who show everything, it's just amazing," says Shane Pinder.

Meanwhile, at the Clinton Hy-Vee, check out lanes also used red light bulbs to honor Lt. Eric Hosette. The light will remain for the next few days.