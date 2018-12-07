Clinton county jail set to open in April

Clinton county spends about $12,000 a month to house inmates outside the county, but that's about to change in the New Year. The new Clinton county jail and 9-11 center will open in April.

Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch has been busy running the jail.

“So right now this is a current holding cell, so a new arrest would come in here and we have 24 hours to get them before a judge,” said Chief Deputy Diesch.

Each morning Diesch, goes through the jail and checks in with the staff on how everything is going. Then he makes his way to the new law enforcement center being built on 241 7th Avenue North. The $22 million dollar project was approved by voters in 2016, when they saw the current condition of the jail.

“If we didn't have the bond passed we would have had to replace all the toilets, the showers, some of the plumbing it was right around $4 million dollars,” said Chief Deputy Diesch.

The new jail will hold 112 inmates and the department says that will also save some money in their pockets.

“We have 44 beds, currently we are averaging 65 inmates,” said Chief Deputy Diesch. “So we have spent several hundred thousand a year housing inmates out of county,”

Along with the jail, the 66 thousand square foot building will also house the sheriff's office, 9/11 communications center and emergency management agency.

The new building will also have room for the department to hold GED classes and for the first time the jail will also have a control room that oversees the cells. The department says they are thankful for the advancement the new facility will provide.

Chief Deputy Diesch says because of all the new equipment and technology the new facility will have all staff will go through training before they move to the new building. The department will demolish the current building and turn it into a new parking lot. They also say come February or March there will be no parking near the law enforcement area due to to repairs that will be taking place.

